SC stays implementation of decision to remove age limit for governor appointment

The Supreme Court has issued a short-term interim order in response to a writ petition challenging the removal of age criteria for appointment of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) governor through recent amendments.

Advocate Bishal Thapa had filed the writ petition at the Supreme Court on Sunday.

Responding to the petition, a single bench of Justice Nityananda Pandey issued the short-term interim order on Tuesday.

The order prohibits implementation of the amended criteria until another decision.

Additionally, the court has summoned both parties to discuss whether to issue a show cause order and interim order, scheduling the hearing for April 20.

Advocate Thapa had filed the petition naming the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Ministry of Finance, Governor Recommendation Committee, and Nepal Rastra Bank as defendants.