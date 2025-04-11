Lawmakers demand ex-king be summoned by House committee over Tinkune incident

Lawmakers have proposed summoning former king Gyanendra Shah to a parliamentary committee to hold him accountable. During a discussion on Friday in the Law, Justice, and Human Rights Committee regarding the incident that occurred in Tinkune on March 28, lawmakers emphasized that former king Shah should also be called to the committee for questioning.

The committee had invited Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Friday to discuss issues of human rights violations during the royalist demonstration in Tinkune.

During the discussion, Joint General Secretary of Nepali Congress (NC) and lawmaker Jeevan Pariyar proposed summoning former king Shah to the committee meeting to understand the Tinkune incident.

“The issue has been raised that on February 27, former King Gyanendra, who is now a Nepali citizen, was welcomed, honored, and respected by the public while traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu. Those were also citizens. But was that necessary or not? Regarding the incident on March 28, various opinions have emerged about whether he was involved or not,” said lawmaker Pariyar. “Honorable Chairperson, let us summon former king Gyanendra Shah to this committee and ask—was this incident a human rights violation or not? Did you do it or not? As a citizen, do you have the right to cause such an incident? What is the matter? We need to discuss this as well.”

He stated that no one has the right to engage in anarchy or inhumane behavior.

CPN (UML) Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula opined that the former king should also be held accountable. “The former king Gyanendra must be held accountable in some way,” he said. “Anyone linked to criminal activities must be brought to book.”

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar stressed the need to investigate who sowed the seeds of the Tinkune movement. “Who instigated this kind of movement?” he questioned. “It is the state’s responsibility to prevent such incidents. Why such weaknesses? The policies, rules, and structures we created did not work.”

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) lawmaker Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan stated that the Tinkune incident involved serious human rights violations. “This is a matter of grave human rights violation. Even the prime minister has failed in this matter. Does this government have an objection to the national anthem? Why was tear gas used while the anthem was being sung? The government provoked the situation,” he claimed.

CPN (Unified Socialist) lawmaker Sher Bahadur Kunwar said that the state should thoroughly investigate those involved in the Tinkune incident. “Those behind this incident should be investigated meticulously,” he said.

Lawmaker Chakra Bahadur Bishwakarma noted that it is still unclear who organized the Tinkune incident.

Another lawmaker Ram Kumar Rai said that the former king should also be asked for clarification. Lawmaker Pratikshya Tiwari demanded that the damages caused in the Tinkune incident be compensated by medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai. “The damages should be compensated from Prasai’s personal property,” she said.

Lawmaker Goma Laabh Sapkota stated that it appeared a program was held in the Tinkune area to create anarchy. “The person who organized it seems to have intended to create anarchy. The truth must be investigated,” she said.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak stated that those involved in the Tinkune incident have been arrested and investigations are ongoing, assuring that legal action will be taken. He noted that incidents of vandalism, arson, and destruction, which undermine citizens’ rights, have occurred. He also said that a judicial investigation committee is not necessary. He assured that a fair investigation will be conducted, and only the guilty will face action.

He confirmed that Durga Prasai has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. He added that anyone linked to the incident will continue to be arrested.

Although lawmakers proposed summoning the former king to the committee, the committee could not reach any decision.

Congress lawmaker Jeevan Pariyar drew the committee’s attention to the fact that people were making abusive and objectionable comments after news reports were published about the views he expressed in the committee.