Court remands Durga Prasai to custody for 12 days

The Kathmandu District Court has remanded Durga Prasai, who was designated “People’s Commander” of the violent protest held on March 28 at Tinkune in Kathmandu, to custody for 12 days.

On Friday, the court granted the police permission to keep Prasai in custody and investigate him for 12 days, the court’s information officer Deepak Kumar Shrestha said.

A bench of District Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal extended the custody of Prasai and his bodyguard Deepak Khadka for investigation on charges of crimes against the state.

Prasai and Khadka were detained by the police from Kakarbhitta on Friday morning and brought to Kathmandu on a plane. They were then presented in court seeking an extension of their custody.

The violent protest at Tinkune on March 28 was led by Prasai.

Two people were killed in the protest, while over a dozen buildings and vehicles were vandalized and set on fire.

Prasai had been on the run since that day. He had been releasing videos on social media claiming he was still in Kathmandu.

Police are investigating Rastriya Prajatantra Party Senior Vice-chairman Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher JB Rana on charges of crimes against the state in connection with the Tinkune incident.