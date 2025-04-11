Durga Prasai brought to Kathmandu (Pictures)

Durga Prasai, who was designated "People's Commander" of the protest held at Tinkune in Kathmandu on March 28 by the Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of Monarchy, has been brought to Kathmandu from Jhapa.

Prasai was transported to Kathmandu on a Buddha Air flight. He has been taken to the District Police Office, Kathmandu. Police said that he will then be presented in court for an extension of his custody.

On Friday morning, a team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police detained Prasai at the Kakarbhitta border point after he was brought to Nepal from Assam, India. He was then taken to Bhadrapur Airport and flown to Kathmandu.

On March 28, a protest demanding the restoration of monarchy was held in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu. There was a scuffle after the protestors breached the security cordon set up by police personnel.

Prasai drove a vehicle into a restricted area, pushing through the security cordon. Police used tear gas, water cannons, and even fired bullets during the protest. Two people died in the Tinkune incident, while 20 others were injured.

Prasai had been on the run since the afternoon of March 28.

He had since released two video messages claiming that he was still in Nepal.

