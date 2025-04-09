Royalists hold 'commitment assembly' for restoration of monarchy (Pictures)

The Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of Monarchy held a “commitment assembly” at Dhumbarahi in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Although the committee was formed under the coordination of Nawaraj Subedi, he had appointed Jagman Gurung as the coordinator.

Police had kept Subedi under surveillance at his home.

When Subedi was appointed coordinator, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden, RPP Nepal Chairman Kamal Thapa, and the head of the Unified Nationalist Force Building Campaign, Keshar Bahadur Bista, had said that they would not join the committee as members.

However, RPP Nepal Chairman Thapa, RPP leader Prakash Chandra Lohani, and Unified Nationalist Force Building Campaign chief Bista, among others, were present at Wednesday's event organized under the leadership of Jagman Gurung. They were scheduled to speak at the event.

Although RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden was also invited to the assembly, he had not arrived at the venue by the time this report was prepared.

RPP had earlier decided to launch a movement under Chairman Lingden's leadership for the restoration of monarchy.

Durga Prasai, who was designated “People's Commander” by the Subedi-led committee, has been on the run since March 28. Prasai had led a demonstration at Tinkune in Kathmandu that day, demanding the restoration of monarchy.

The committee had expressed support for the Tinkune protest, while its member secretary. RPP Senior Vice-chairman and member-secretary of the committee Rabindra Mishra and RPP General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana, also a member of the movement mobilization committee, had also reached protest venue.

Police had arrested Mishra and Rana on the evening of March 28. Two people died in the Tinkune incident.