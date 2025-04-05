Tulsipur High Court sends Rabi Lamichhane to custody in cooperative fraud case

The Tulsipur High Court has issued an order to send Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane to custody in connection with the fraud and organized crime case involving Supreme Savings and Credit Cooperative Limited of Butwal.

A joint bench of Justices Ramesh Dhakal and Swikriti Parajuli at the Butwal bench of the court issued the order on Friday, according to the court’s registrar Hari Gopal Gyawali.

Earlier, on January 26, the Rupandehi District Court had ordered Lamichhane’s release on a bail of Rs 10 million. On February 28, Lamichhane filed an appeal at the Tulsipur High Court, seeking revocation of the district court’s order.

A complaint had been lodged at the Office of the Province Cooperative Registration Officer, alleging that Butwal’s Supreme Cooperative had defrauded depositors of more than Rs 1 billion.

The complaint demanded action against the cooperative’s promoters and officials in accordance with the law. The office reported that it had received a complaint accusing the cooperative of defrauding one depositor of up to 35 million rupees. Complaints were filed at the Office of the Cooperative Registration Officer in Rapti Valley, Deukhuri, stating that more than Rs 1 billion of depositors’ savings were at risk and demanding the return of the funds.