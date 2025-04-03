SC denies interim order to Ghising, allowing Shakya to continue as NEA managing director

The Supreme Court has refused to issue an interim order in favor of Kulman Ghising, the former managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Following the court’s decision, Hitendra Dev Shakya can continue working as the NEA’s managing director.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices Kumar Chudal and Nityananda Pandeya ruled that it will not issue an interim order in favor of Ghising.

However, the case has been given priority.

No interim order will be issued in the case filed by NEA Managing Director Shakya either.

The hearing on the writ petition, which had been taking place for the past three days before the bench of Justices Chudal and Pandeya, concluded on Thursday. Though the hearing is over, the full text of the verdict is yet to be released.

Ghising had sought an interim order to revoke the Cabinet’s decision to remove him and appoint Shakya in his place.

Meanwhile, Shakya had claimed that he was illegally removed from his position four years ago and had demanded compensation for that period.

On March 28, Justice Abdul Aziz Musalman’s bench had ordered both petitions to be heard together and called both parties for discussion on whether or not to issue an interim order.

On Sunday, the petitions were assigned to the bench of Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and Justice Sharanga Subedi. But the bench recused itself from the case.

The bench of Justices Chudal and Pandeya then began hearing on the petitions on Tuesday.