7 Madhes-centric parties announce Federal Democratic Front

Seven Madhes-centric parties have announced the formation of the Federal Democratic Front.

Organizing an event in Kathmandu on Thursday, the seven parties announced the formation of the front with the stated objective of advocating for Constitution amendment, safeguarding of the republic, and good governance more strongly.

Leaders from the Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal led by Upendra Yadav, Janamat Party led by CK Raut, Nagarik Unmukti Party chaired by Ranjita Chaudhary, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal led by Mahantha Thakur, Rastriya Mukti Party led by Rajendra Mahato, Janata Pragatisheel Party led by Hridayesh Tripathi, and Tarai-Madhes Loktantrik Party led by Brishesh Chandra Lal were present at the event.