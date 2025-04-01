Gyanendra Shah will not be exempt from accountability for Tinkune incident: PM Oli

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has stated that former king Gyanendra Shah will not be exempt from accountability for the violent incident that occurred in the Tinkune area on Friday.

While responding in the House of Representatives (HoR) about questions raised about the removal of Kulman Ghising from managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and the Tinkune incident, PM Oli said that the former king must take responsibility for the violent protests and will not escape accountability. He claimed that the chaos was incited at the instigation of former king Gyanendra Shah.

"On February 19, former king Gyanendra Shah issued a statement saying, 'I will move forward, support me.' Immediately after, welcome programs were organized in various places to provoke public sentiment. On March 9, a so-called 'welcome procession' was held. And on Thursday, he summoned an undesirable individual to his residence, appointed him as a so-called 'people's commander,' and deployed him to carry out violent acts," Oli said.

PM Oli emphasized that no one involved in criminal incidents would be granted impunity. "Even the former king Shah will not get away with this. Does someone who dreams of becoming king again and dismantling the system not need to publicly clarify his stance on these series of events? A 'people’s commander' encouraging people to die, a person discarded by history as the campaign coordinator, causing loss of life and property, and looting—how can someone with ambitions of ruling stay quietly under the covers?” he questioned. “He is the main person responsible for all these incidents and must take accountability."

PM Oli also claimed that the organizers of the Tinkune event did not hold the assembly as they briefed the administration beforehand. He stated that instead of a peaceful gathering, the demonstration in Tinkune saw the 'people’s commander' himself driving a vehicle toward the police, attempting to breach a restricted area.

"Against the administration’s efforts to control the crowd, acts such as snatching police weapons, hooliganism, assault, and looting began. It escalated to stone-pelting, vandalism, arson, and looting of private homes, public buildings, media houses, party offices, pharmaceutical factories, vehicles, and departmental stores," he said. Oli added that not only were private homes set on fire, but people were locked inside and burned alive in violent acts.

He clarified that terrorist acts, such as setting fire to the international airport and igniting flammable materials to cause explosions, had also taken place. "Not only police vehicles but also fire trucks sent to extinguish the flames were attacked. These are all condemnable and deplorable acts. Regardless of who is involved or under what pretext, strict administrative action will be taken against those responsible. The home minister will present a detailed report of the incidents to this House at an appropriate time," he said.

Oli informed that an investigation into those involved in the Tinkune incident has already begun. "Who are the masterminds, and who all were involved? The government is conducting an inquiry and investigation in this regard," he said.

He pointed out that to understand the background of the Tinkune incident, it is necessary to study events from about a year ago. "Since that time, a certain element has been active in spreading distrust, hatred, and confusion against the government, the system, and the Constitution. It was waiting for an opportunity. It was unnecessarily commenting on sensitive issues like religion, culture, and tradition to disrupt communal harmony and provoke attacks on specific communities. It was exploiting the emotional sensitivities of debtors by saying they didn’t need to repay loans, actively working to destroy banks and financial institutions," he said.