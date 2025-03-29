5 including Dhawal Shumsher Rana and Rabindra arrested; Prasai out of contact

Police have arrested five royalist leaders including Senior Vice-chairman of RPP Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shamsher Rana.

Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Dinesh Acharya informed that the five individuals were arrested on charges of being involved in a royalist demonstration that turned violent in Tinkune, Kathmandu Friday.

DIG Acharya stated that those arrested include Mishra, Rana, Swagat Nepal, Santosh Tamang and an individual with the surname Limbu.

The police are also searching for medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai who is said to be the commander of the royalists. However, he remains out of contact. The police are actively looking for him as well.