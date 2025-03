One person has been killed after being shot by the police as demonstration by royalists on Friday turned violent.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed the death of 29-year-old Sabin Maharjan, a resident of Kirtipur-4, who succumbed to his injuries at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

Dr Gopal Chaudhary informed that the body has been kept in the forensic department of TUTH for autopsy.