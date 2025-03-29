Curfew in Tinkune area until 10 PM

The Kathmandu District Administration Office has imposed curfew in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu after a demonstration by royalists turned violent on Friday.

The administration issued a curfew order for the Tinkune area from 4:25 PM until 10:00 PM.

SSP Bishwa Adhikari of the Kathmandu District Police Office confirmed the curfew order. The curfew has been enforced in areas including Gaushala to the Tribhuvan International Airport, Gairidhara, Tinkune to Koteshwore, Koteshwore to Jadibuti bridge, Koteshwor to Balkumari bridge, New Baneshwore Chowk to Shankhamul bridge, and from Gaushala Chowk to Old Baneshwor up to New Baneshwore Chowk, according to the District Administration Office.

Movement within this area, as well as any form of gathering, procession, or demonstration, has been prohibited.

Earlier, a demonstration led by Durga Prasai in the Tinkune area had resulted in vandalism and clashes. Private property was also set on fire.