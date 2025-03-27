Why RPP was not invited in meeting of opposition parties

A meeting of opposition parties, including the main opposition CPN (Maoist Center) was held at Singha Durbar on Wednesday.

The meeting saw participation from top leaders of the Maoist Center, CPN (Unified Socialist), Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP).

The leader of the main opposition party Pushpa Kamal Dahal had called for the meeting, which took place at the Maoist parliamentary party office.

While RPP typically participates in opposition party meetings, no representatives from the monarchist party attended Wednesday’s meeting.

We reached out to the secretariat of Maoist Chairman Dahal for to ask for RPP’s absence. According to Dahal’s secretariat, Wednesday’s meeting was specifically for opposition parties that support the Constitution and the republic.

“This is a meeting of opposition parties that stand for the Constitution and the republic,” a member of the secretariat told Setopati. RPP, which has 14 lawmakers in the House of Representatives, had decided on Tuesday to launch a movement with demands including restoration of monarchy, establishment of a Hindu state, and the abolition of federalism.

The movement mobilization committee, led by RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden, decided to hold a demonstration in Kathmandu on April 9 and launch a Kathmandu-centered movement starting from April 20. Since the RPP is preparing to protest against the current system, the republican opposition parties chose not to invite the RPP to the meeting.