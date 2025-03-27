Opposition parties to protest sacking of Kulman in House

Republican opposition parties have decided to strongly protest in the parliament against the removal of Nepal Electricity Authority Managing Director Kulman Ghising.

A meeting of CPN (Maoist Center), Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), CPN (Unified Socialist), Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) and others held on Wednesday at Singha Durbar concluded that Ghising was sacked to protect middlemen and decided to oppose it.

The meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) is scheduled for later on Wednesday.

"Today, our meeting primarily focused on the government's decision to remove Kulman Ghising. This approach of the government is authoritarian. He has been removed without any solid reason. We have decided to strongly oppose this in the parliament," said RSP Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar in a conversation with Setopati.

Pariyar stated that the meeting concluded that the government moved forward with this decision despite objections from ministers during the Cabinet meeting and in a manner that undermines public sentiment.

He added that the common stance of the republican opposition parties is that in a democracy, rule of law, procedures, and public opinion must be respected, and the government should be bound by the people's mandate. However, instead of adhering to this, the government is focused on nurturing middlemen.

"In a context where issues of pervasive irregularities, anomalies, and the protection of corruption are being raised, even an employee doing good work is being punished. This is not just a matter of routine staff reshuffling; it is also a question of good governance," he said.

He further noted that the meeting decided to firmly oppose this move, as the Cabinet has massaged the ego of a minister.

The Wednesday meeting was attended by key figures, including Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Acting Chairman of RSP Dol Prasad Aryal, Maoist Vice-chairman Narayan Kaji Shrestha, NSP Chairman Mahindra Raya Yadav, and RSP Chief Whip Pariyar, among others.

Since the meeting was for republican and Constitution-supporting opposition parties, monarchist RPP was not invited.