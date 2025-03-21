NC lawmaker takes exception to use of 'His Majesty' and royal emblem

Questions have been raised in the parliament over former king Gyanendra Shah’s use of the title ‘His Majesty King’ and the royal emblem.

Ruling Nepali Congress lawmaker Ramhari Khatiwada, during Thursday’s meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR), stated that the government should urge the former king not to violate the Constitution.

“In a video message delivered by former king Gyanendra on February 18, ‘His Majesty King’ was mentioned and the royal emblem used. The royal emblem was removed on May 30, 2008, and replaced with the national flag, and nowhere in Nepal’s Constitution is ‘His Majesty King’ mentioned. Therefore, the government should urge him to refrain from such actions and not violate the Constitution,” he said.

He further noted that on May 29, 2008, the flag with royal emblem was removed from the palace and replaced with the national flag, and using the royal emblem again is an insult to that decision. “Such actions should be stopped,” he added.