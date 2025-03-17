Janamat, Nagarik Unmukti close to unification

Discussions are ongoing between the Janamat Party and the Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP) regarding a potential merger.

The Janamat Party has already formed a task force, led by Vice-Chairman Abdul Khan, to facilitate the merger, while NUP is still in the preliminary discussion phase.

The Janamat Party has expressed its intention to unite with NUP and other like-minded parties that share similar ideologies and principles. The task force formed by Janamat includes Khan, along with Sharad Singh Yadav and Bal Govind Chaudhary.

Janamat has stated that cordial talks are progressing with NUP patron Resham Chaudhary, claiming significant progress in the merger process. However, NUP Chair Ranjita Shrestha has clarified that no fundamental discussions have taken place yet. So far, discussions have only occurred between Janamat Chairman CK Raut and NUP patron Resham Chaudhary.

After Chaudhary claimed that the merger would be finalized by March 22, Shrestha revealed that she spoke with Janamat Chairman CK Raut on Sunday at the Federal Parliament building in New Baneshwor.

“The patron (Resham Chaudhary) kept saying that the merger would happen by March 22. I spoke with Janamat Chairman CK Raut today,” Shrestha told Setopati, adding, “But it seems no such conversation had taken place between them.”

During the meeting, Raut acknowledged to Shrestha that he had met NUP patron Chaudhary twice and that general discussions about the merger had occurred. However, Raut assured Shrestha that he had no intention of finalizing the merger without NUP’s institutional decision.

“He seems positive about the merger. But he said he is not in favor of forcing a merger (without the consent of the chairperson and party committee), and we had a positive conversation today,” Shrestha said.

Shrestha added that during the meeting, NUP vice-chairpersons expressed opposition to a forced merger, stating it would not yield favorable results.

In her conversation with Setopati, Shrestha emphasized her support for a merger but stressed the need for extensive discussions within the central committee and consensus among all members.

“I don’t oppose the merger; consultation is necessary. The vice-chairpersons, party officials, and central committee need to discuss this. Only then can we reach a conclusion—that’s my point,” she said, adding, “I conveyed the same to CK Raut.”

Shrestha underscored that a party merger should not be driven by emotions but should be based on the alignment of ideologies and principles, with decisions made accordingly.

Abdul Khan, the coordinator of Janamat’s task force, confirmed that he spoke with NUP Chairperson Ranjita Shrestha on Sunday. He stated that Shrestha is in favor of the merger but insists on thorough discussions.

“She is in favor of the merger. She said they cannot go against the patron Resham Chaudhary’s stance, but discussions are necessary. Our chairman is positive about this,” Khan said.

Khan added that NUP has called a central committee meeting for March 18 and 19, during which a task force for the merger is expected to be formed. However, Shrestha denied that a central committee meeting has been scheduled.

Khan claimed that discussions have advanced to the point of deciding the leadership, name, and election symbol of the unified party. According to him, CK Raut will lead the unified party, with Resham Chaudhary serving as chief patron.

“The chairperson of the unified party will be CK Raut. The chief patron will be Resham Chaudhary,” Khan said.

He added that discussions about the unified party’s name and election symbol are ongoing.

“There are various options being discussed. If NUP’s name is kept, our election symbol (Janamat Party’s horn) will be used, and if Janamat Party’s name is kept, their election symbol (NUP’s basket) will be used—these discussions are moving forward,” he said.

Disputes between NUP Chairperson Ranjita Shrestha and patron Chaudhary have occasionally surfaced. On January 13, 2024, NUP held its first convention, which elected Chaudhary as chairperson. However, the Election Commission refused to recognize Chaudhary as chairperson and declared the convention invalid.

Since then, Chaudhary has been exercising parallel authority within the party. Disagreements between Shrestha and Chaudhary have led to disputes, including attempts to remove the party’s parliamentary leader in the Far West Province and disagreements over joining the provincial government.

Although their differences were reportedly resolved temporarily, disagreements over the party merger have once again come to the forefront.