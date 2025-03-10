Kathmandu DAO issues prohibitory order in some areas for two months

The District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu, has issued a prohibitory order for two months in certain areas of the district.

The district administration has issued the order prohibiting gatherings of more than five people for hunger strikes, sit-ins, picketing, processions, demonstrations, assemblies, and other forms of protest, in and around the offices of the executive, legislature, and judiciary, residences of VVIPs, the main administrative center, and surrounding areas.

In a notice dated March 8, the district administration has said that the prohibitory order will come into effect from Sunday (March 9).

"Organizing hunger strikes, sit-ins, picketing, processions, demonstrations, assemblies, and other forms of protest in these areas could lead to agitated crowds engaging in unruly and undesirable activities such as vandalism and arson. This could result in clashes, confrontations, riots, or unrest, severely impacting essential services, public service delivery, public transportation, public property, and overall peace and security. Taking into account international practices, previous orders and verdicts from honorable courts, and the recommendation of the Kathmandu District Security Committee, this prohibitory order has been issued under Section 6, subsection (3) of the Local Administration Act, 1971, as a continuation of past practices," the notice issued by the DAO states.

The prohibited areas include the Sheetal Niwas (President's Office), Harit Griha (Vice-president's Office), Singha Durbar, prime minister's residence at Baluwatar, and Parliament building at New Baneshwar.






