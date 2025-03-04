NC issues whip to lawmakers to support ordinances

The Nepali Congress (NC) has issued a whip to its lawmakers to stand in favor of the ordinances issued by the government.

With the government preparing to table various ordinances for decision in the House of Representatives meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the ruling NC has instructed its lawmakers to compulsorily attend the meeting.

NC Chief Whip Shyam Kumar Ghimire issued the whip to lawmakers via SMS on Tuesday, directing them to support the ordinances.

"Ordinances will be presented for approval at the Parliament meeting scheduled for 1 PM on March 5. Therefore, this whip is issued to compulsorily attend the meeting and be present until the end," said the SMS sent by Chief Whip Ghimire to the party's House of Representatives members.

Although the government has registered six ordinances, including one related to cooperatives, in Parliament, it has not presented them for decision yet.

The ruling NC and CPN-UML together have a majority in the House of Representatives, but the government needs the support of the Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP-N) to get the ordinances through the National Assembly.

The JSP-N, which has three lawmakers in the National Assembly, has said that it can help pass all ordinances except the land-related one.

It is still uncertain whether the government will present the land-related ordinance for decision in the House of Representatives on Wednesday or withdraw it.

The government is preparing to present the ordinances for decision in the National Assembly on Thursday.