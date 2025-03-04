Janamat Party calls central committee meeting

The CK Raut-led Janamat Party has called a central committee meeting for next week.

According to the party, a secretariat meeting held on Sunday decided to convene a central committee meeting on March 9 and 10.

The party said that the meeting will be held at the Paawan Mithila Hotel in Mahottari.

It said that the meeting will discuss recent political developments and the party's activities.

The party has also called a meeting of the Madhes province coordination committee.

According to Sharad Singh Yadav, central spokesperson for the Janamat Party, the Madhes province coordination committee meeting will also take place at the Paawan Mithila Hotel.