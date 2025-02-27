JSP-N calls central committee meeting for next week

The Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP-N) has called a central committee meeting for next week.

According to Purna Basnet, chief of the publicity and publication department of the JSP-N, the meeting has been called for March 2-4 at the Jyapu Pragya Bhawan in Bhol Dhoka, Lalitpur.

Basnet said that the meeting will review the ‘JSP-Nepal with the People, Basic Organization Building Campaign' conducted by the party since last August.

Similarly, central activists who were assigned the responsibility of municipal committees will present progress reports of their work in their respective areas during the meeting.

The meeting will also focus on agendas including the current political situation and the party's organizational action plan, Basnet said.

Meanwhile, the government is seeking the support of JSP-N to get the land-related ordinance approved by the National Assembly.

JSP-N has maintained that some provisions of the land-related ordinance are objectionable and therefore it should be withdrawn. The government has not been able to include the six ordinances it issued, including the land-related one, in the Parliament’s agenda due to lack of support from the JSP-N.

JSP-N said that this issue will also be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting will start at 11 AM on March 2 (Sunday).