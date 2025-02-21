Pokhara Mayor Acharya, injured in balloon explosion, discharged from hospital

Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City Dhanraj Acharya, who was injured in a balloon explosion, has been discharged from hospital.

Acharya was admitted to Kirtipur Hospital for treatment after the incident. He was discharged on Thursday.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, Acharya said that he has been discharged after treatment. He also thanked everyone including the president, the prime minister, and the healthcare workers at the hospital for showing concern regarding his treatment.

Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel and Mayor Acharya sustained burn injuries in an explosion during the inauguration of Pokhara Visit Year 2025 on Saturday. Balloons attached to a banner suddenly exploded and burst into flames when Paudel and Acharya were releasing them.

The explosion was caused by a spark from an automatic switch that ignited the balloons.

Following the incident, Finance Minister Paudel was initially taken to Gandaki Medical College and Mayor Acharya to Fishtail Hospital for treatment. Both were later referred to Kirtipur Hospital by the hospitals.

Finance Minister Paudel was discharged from Kirtipur Hospital on Monday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee led by Kaski’s Chief District Officer Bharat Mani Pandey to investigate the incident.

Kaski Police has arrested an Indian national, Kamalesh Kumar, on suspicion of filling the balloons with hydrogen gas.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Sharma said that Kumar is being investigated for indecent behavior.