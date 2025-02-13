Ruling LSP not to endorse land-related ordinance

The Mahantha Thakur-led Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has decided not to endorse the land-related ordinance brought recently by the government.

The government registered six ordinances in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly on January 31. However, as the government lacks a majority in the National Assembly, it has not presented the ordinances for decision yet.

LSP is part of the federal government headed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. LSP lawmaker Sharat Singh Bhandari is the minister for labor in the Oli Cabinet.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, LSP Chairman Thakur said that the party has decided that it cannot endorse the land-related ordinance in its current form.

LSP has four lawmakers in the House of Representatives and one in the National Assembly.