NSU holds protest against social media bill (Pictures)

Nepal Students' Union (NSU), a sister organization of the ruling Nepali Congress, held a protest against the bill related to the operation, use and regulation of social networks.

The government has already registered the Social Network Bill in the National Assembly and begun discussions on it.

NSU demonstrated against the bill at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon.

NSU central member Kishor Gurung said that the protest was organized as the government has brought a bill that undermines freedom of expression.

"Freedom of expression is the essence of democracy. It must be kept alive, whether the party is in power or in opposition," Gurung said. "The true guardians of democracy must oppose such bills."

The protestors said that one of the four stars on the party's flag symbolizes freedom. But the government has brought a bill that interferes with the citizens’ freedom of speech, so the NSU is against it, they added.

The protestors held placards that read, "One star of Congress is missing", "Dear KP Ba, can't we speak in a prosperous Nepal?", "Regulation is necessary, not control", among others.

"Freedom of expression is the essence of democracy. It must be kept alive, whether the party is in power or in opposition," Gurung said. "The true guardians of democracy must oppose such bills."

The protestors said that one of the four stars on the party's flag symbolizes freedom. But the government has brought a bill that interferes with the citizens’ freedom of speech, so the NSU is against it, they added.

The protestors held placards that read, "One star of Congress is missing", "KP Ba, can't we speak in a prosperous Nepal?", "Regulation is necessary, not control", among others.