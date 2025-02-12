JSP-Nepal decides to endorse 5 ordinances, reject land-related ordinance

The Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP-Nepal) has decided to endorse five out of the six ordinances registered by the government in Parliament.

Although the government registered six ordinances in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly on January 31, it has not presented them for decision yet.

The ruling Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have a majority in the House of Representatives, but they fall short of a majority in the National Assembly even with the support of another ruling party Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP). Therefore, JSP-Nepal, with three lawmakers, plays a decisive role in the upper house.

A meeting of the JSP-Nepal parliamentary party held at the Singha Durbar on Tuesday decided to support the passage of five ordinances.

However, the party has decided to reject the land-related ordinance in both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

JSP Nepal lawmaker Prakash Adhikari said that the party has decided to endorse all ordinances except the one related to land.

"We are positive on the other ordinances, it has been decided to endorse them," he told Setopati. "It was decided to reject the land-related ordinance as it does not seem to be in the interest of the country and the people."

JSP-Nepal had also formed a task force led by Raj Kishor Yadav to study the contents of the ordinances brought by the government.