Chitwan court orders Rabi Lamichhane's release on Rs 5.4 million bail

The Chitwan District Court has ordered the release of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane on a bail of Rs 5.4 million in a case involving the embezzlement of funds from Sahara Chitwan Multipurpose Cooperative.

The court’s registrar Bishnu Prasad Acharya said that District Judge Dayaram Dhakal's bench issued the order on Thursday.

Prabhu Bank will provide the bank guarantee, said Rajan Gautam, a central member of RSP.

A fraud case was filed against Lamichhane charging him with embezzling funds from the Chitwan-based Sahara Cooperative by transferring the funds to Gorkha Media Network Pvt. Ltd.

District attorneys Rabi Neupane, Shambhu Kumar Basnet, Dasharath Pangeni, Bholanath Niraula, and assistant district attorneys Buddha Bahadur Thapa and Amrit Subedi, argued on behalf of the government in the bail hearing that started Wednesday.

Similarly, senior advocates Surendra Bhandari, Dinesh Tripathi, Raj Kumar Shrestha, and advocates Gopilal Devkota, Ramesh Kafle, Ram Chandra Gautam, and Sunita Adhikari presented their arguments on behalf of the complainants, said the court’s information officer Amrit Bishwakarma.

Senior advocates Sushil Kumar Panta, Jagannath Paudel, Dharma Raj Acharya, Surendra Bahadur Thapa, and advocates Ram Chandra Devkota and Dr Narayan Datta Kandel argued on behalf of Lamichhane.