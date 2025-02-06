Rabi Lamichhane sent to police custody in Chitwan

The Chitwan District Court on Wednesday has sent Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Ravi Lamichhane to police custody.

The bench of Judge Daya Ram Dhakal has sent Lamichhane to custody as the bail hearing in the case could not be completed on Wednesday, according to Information Officer at the court Amrit Bishwakarma.

He will be kept in custody of Chitwan Police and will be produced in the court for hearing on Thursday.

The court recorded Lamichhane’s statement on Wednesday and started bail hearing in the case.

Separate cases of cooperative fraud and organized crime have been lodged against Lamichhane in different districts. The district courts in Kaski, Rupandehi and Kathmandu have already granted him bail in those cases.