House of Representatives meeting begins (Live)

The House of Representatives meeting began on Friday afternoon.

The meeting, which was called for 1 PM Friday, began a little later than scheduled.

The House of Representatives meeting is being held after four months.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, leader of the main opposition party Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and top leaders of the parties represented in Parliament are scheduled to address the meeting.

The government is preparing to present six ordinances introduced recently in Friday’s meeting.

Six opposition parties, including the main opposition CPN (Maoist Center), are preparing to oppose the ordinances. The ruling parties, on the other hand, are defending the ordinances.