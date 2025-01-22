President Paudel calls winter session of federal parliament on Jan 31

President Ram Chandra Paudel has called winter session of both the federal Houses.

President Paudel has called the winter session on January 31 on recommendation of the Cabinet, according to Spokesperson at the President’s Office Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai.

Six opposition parties including the main opposition CPN (Maoist Center) have been putting pressure on the government to call winter session of the parliament after it brought five ordinances instead of passing bills through the House.

President Paudel has already issued the five ordinances on the Cabinet’s recommendation.

President Paudel issued the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Promoting Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, 2025; the Economic Procedure and Financial Accountability (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2025; the Privatization (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2025; the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Improving Economic and Business Environment and Enhancing Investments, 2025; and the Ordinance Related to Land, 2025.