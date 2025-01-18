House session to be convened in 15 days: PM Oli

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has said that the House session will soon be called.

Addressing a program organized by the Independent Power Producers' Association, Nepal (IPPAN) on Friday PM Oli has assured that the government will soon call the new session of parliament.

He also defended the ordinances his government brought stressing that they were brought to amend laws to deliver service to the people and inject pace of development. “We will present the ordinances in the House session to be convened 15 days later and pass them within two months bringing replacement bills,” PM Oli stated.

Six opposition parties including the main opposition CPN (Maoist Center) have been putting pressure on the government to call winter session of the parliament after it brought five ordinances instead of passing bills through the House.

President Ram Chandra Paudel has already issued the five ordinances on the Cabinet’s recommendation.

President Paudel issued the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Promoting Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, 2025; the Economic Procedure and Financial Accountability (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2025; the Privatization (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2025; the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Improving Economic and Business Environment and Enhancing Investments, 2025; and the Ordinance Related to Land, 2025.