'Court grants bail of Rs 6 million to Rabi Lamichhane'

The Kathmandu District Court has ordered the release of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Ravi Lamichhane on bail.

According to a court staffer, District Judge Madhav Prasad Adhikari ordered Lamichhane’s release on a bail of Rs 6 million after the bail hearing on Wednesday. However, the court has yet to officially announce the order.

A case was filed against Lamichhane and GB Rai over misappropriation of savings of the Kathmandu-based Swarnalaxmi Savings and Credit Cooperative, seeking a total of Rs 50.87 million in compensation from them.

Earlier, the Kaski District Court also ordered Lamichhane’s release on a bail of Rs 6.5 million in the case related to Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperative of Pokhara.

Investigation showed that the savings of Suryadarshan Cooperative had been illegally transferred to Gorkha Media.