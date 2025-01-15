Advocate Dinesh Tripathi manhandled on court premises

Advocate Dinesh Tripathi was manhandled on the Kathmandu District Court premises in Baber Mahal, Kathmandu, on Wednesday afternoon.

Tripathi was manhandled after the bail hearing on Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane in the case involving misappropriation of savings of Swarnalaxmi Savings and Credit Cooperative.

Tripathi is representing the victims of cooperatives in the case.

“They manhandled me saying I was the one who had Rabi arrested,” he told Setopati.

Police have detained one person on the charge of manhandling Tripathi. The detainee’s identity has not been disclosed.

RSP supporters have gathered on the court premises. Acting chairman of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) DP Aryal, lawmakers Shobita Gautam, Chanda Karki, Hari Dhakal, leaders Deepak Bohara and Ramesh Prasain, and others are also outside the court.

Police have been deployed in large numbers on the court premises.