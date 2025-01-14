President Paudel issues four ordinances

President Ram Chandra Paudel has issued four ordinances on the Cabinet’s recommendation.

President Paudel issued the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Promoting Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, 2025; the Economic Procedure and Financial Accountability (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2025; the Privatization (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2025; and the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Improving Economic and Business Environment and Enhancing Investments, 2025 according to Article 114 (1) of the Constitution on Monday, the President’s Office said.

The Ordinance Related to Land, however, was not issued on Monday.

The Cabinet meeting held on Friday had recommended five ordinances to the president.