President Paudel inspects under-construction Parliament building (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel inspected the under-construction new Parliament building at the Singha Durbar on Monday afternoon.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal also accompanied the president.

President Paudel inquired about the progress of the construction work.

A new Federal Parliament building is being constructed on 173 ropanis of land on the Singha Durbar premises. The cost of the project is more than Rs 6 billion.

The new structure will have 12 blocks and will house the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, parliamentary committees, and parliamentary parties’ offices.

Tundi Shec Joint Venture was awarded the contract for the building construction.

Then prime minister KP Sharma Oli had laid the foundation stone of the building on September 18, 2019.

The project completion deadline has been extended repeatedly as the construction work has been slower than expected.

The government has been using the International Convention Center at New Baneshwar on lease as Federal Parliament building since 2007.