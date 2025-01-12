Rabi Lamichhane sent to custody again

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has been sent to custody again.

Lamichhane was sent to custody as bail hearing did not take place on Sunday even though the Kathmandu District Court took his statement.

A bench of District Judge Madhav Prasad Adhikari ordered Lamichhane to be handed over to the police.

A case was registered against 39 people including Lamichhane on charges of misappropriating the savings of Swarnalaxmi Multipurpose Cooperative in Kalimati, Kathmandu, demanding a fine of Rs 1.19 billion from the accused.

Police said that Lamichhane will be kept in custody at District Police Range, Bhadrakali.

The police will produce Lamichhane in court on Monday. Lamichhane had appeared in court on Sunday.

Although Lamichhane's testimony was completed on Sunday, bail hearing did not take place as the government attorney asked for more time.

Lamichhane had requested that he be handed over to his family saying he had appeared in court by himself. His lawyers had also requested the court to hand him over to his family or lawyers.

However, the judge ordered that Lamichhane be handed over to the police.

After the district judge ordered him to be handed over to the police, Lamichhane said he would accept the judge’s order.

An accused is usually handed over to the police when there is no bail hearing.

On Thursday, the Kaski District Court ordered Lamichhane’s release on a bail of Rs 6.5 million in the case related to Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperative of Pokhara.

Lamichhane spent 84 days in the custody of Kaski Police in the Suryadarshan Cooperative case.