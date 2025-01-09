PAC Chair Pokharel's wife released on bail in cooperative fraud case

The Morang District Court has released Anjala Koirala, the wife of Public Accounts Committee Chairman Rishikesh Pokharel, on bail in a cooperative fraud case.

After a bail hearing on Wednesday, a bench of District Judge Uddhav Prasad Bhattarai ordered Koirala’s release on a bail of Rs 1 million. Koirala had appeared in the court on Wednesday.

Koirala had been absconding after the court issued an arrest warrant for her on December 17 in connection with the misappropriation of funds of Uma Gauri Agricultural Cooperative in Dhanpalthan Rural Municipality-4, Morang.

The court had issued arrest warrants for 26 people including Koirala; Shambhu Rauniyar, chairman of Uma Gauri Cooperative; and Santalal Khawas, ward chair of Rangeli Municipality-2. Khawas was earlier released on a bail of Rs 500,000.

Koirala is a teacher at Mahendra Birat Night School, Biratnagar. She had taken a leave from the school and remained at large after the arrest warrant was issued for her.

Her husband, lawmaker Pokharel, has been saying that he and his family are ready to take all kinds of tests.

Meanwhile, the district court has also issued an arrest warrant for lawmaker Pokharel’s personal secretary Anil Kumar Pokharel on the charge of fraud. Lawmaker Pokharel has, however, already removed Anil as his personal secretary.