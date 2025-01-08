Foreign Minister Rana urges Israel govt to take initiative for Bipin Joshi's release

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba has urged the Israeli government, through Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass, to secure the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who is being held hostage by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

During a courtesy meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Minister Rana inquired with Ambassador Bass about Joshi’s condition and urged the Israeli government to take the initiative to free Joshi from Hamas captivity.

Minister Rana inquired about reports that Hamas is preparing to release 34 of its hostages and urged the Israel government through Ambassador Bass to give special priority to Joshi’s release.

Ambassador Bass said that the Israeli government had sent a list to Hamas a few months ago for the release of citizens in critical health condition including the elderly, women, and children. They had received information that there are preparations to release them in the first phase, he added.

Around 1,200 people including 10 Nepali students were killed in when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Hamas also abducted some people, including Joshi, and took them to Gaza.

The government is continuing its diplomatic efforts for Bipin's release.

Foreign Minister Rana has been urging the international community to take initiatives for Bipin's release in the United Nations, various international and regional forums, as well as in various bilateral and multilateral meetings.