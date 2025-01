The CK Raut-led Janamat Party observed National Dhoti Day at Maitighar of Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Raut and other leaders and workers of Janamat Party took part in the event.

They held various placards that read “Dhoti is our pride, the identity of Madhes”, “Dhoti is our national costume”, “Long live Madhesi unity”, among others.

Janamat Party said that National Dhoti Day was observed according to the decision of the party’s central secretariat committee held on Sunday.