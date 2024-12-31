Harka Raj Rai appointed House of Representatives secretary

President Ram Chandra Paudel has appointed Harka Raj Rai as secretary of the House of Representatives (HoR).

According to Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson for the President’s Office, President Paudel appointed Rai as HoR secretary on Tuesday. Rai hail from Shivasatakshi Municipality-2 in Jhapa.

HoR Speaker Devraj Ghimire had recommended Rai for the post.

Rai, who is close to CPN-UML, also served as advisor to Minister for Physical Infrastructure Devendra Dahal.

The post of HoR secretary had fallen vacant after Suresh Adhikari’s resignation.