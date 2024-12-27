China and India have not worked against our sovereignty in Lipulekh: Govt spokesperson

Government spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has said that China and India have not reached any agreement on Lipulekh that would be against Nepal's sovereignty.

While making the Cabinet’s decisions public on Thursday, Gurung said that China and India have not reached any new agreement on Lipulekh.

There is speculation that China and India have reached an agreement on using the Lipulekh route to reach Mansarovar without informing Nepal. But Gurung claimed that there has been no agreement that Nepal should be concerned about.

“There is news that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have reached an agreement on using the Lipulekh route to reach Mansarovar. It was not done in a way to affect our map. That is a technical matter of theirs since the beginning,” Gurung said. “There was a long discussion on this in the Cabinet. The conclusion is that the agreement was not reached in a way that would be a cause for concern, that would raise questions about our sovereignty. We do not need to worry about it.”