Maoist Center to hold central committee meeting on January 5

The central committee meeting of CPN (Maoist Center) is scheduled to be held on January 5, 2025.

After the party’s standing committee meeting on Friday, Maoist Center Spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota said that it has been decided to call a central committee meeting for January 5.

According to Sapkota, the standing committee will also hold a meeting from January 2 to January 4 to set the agenda for the central committee meeting.

Sapkota said that the standing committee meeting held on Friday also reviewed the local level by-elections held on December 1.

Maoist Center won 11 seats in the local by-elections held for 44 seats. Sapkota also said that the results of the by-elections have sent a message to the party to focus on the people and not on power.