HoR lawmakers score 13 goals against National Assembly members (Pictures)

A friendly futsal competition was organized between the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly on Tuesday to mark the 18th Federal Parliament Service Day.

The team of HoR lawmakers led by Speaker Devraj Ghimire scored 13 goals against the team led by National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal. The National Assembly team failed to score.

The futsal competition, held at Goalz Futsal in Bhrikuti Mandap of Kathmandu, also featured a match between HoR and National Assembly employees.