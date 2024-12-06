Bhutan's king returns home after brief stay in Kathmandu

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk has returned home after a brief unofficial visit to Kathmandu.

The Bhutanese king had arrived in Kathmandu on Friday morning after wrapping up his India visit. He was welcomed at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

During his stay that lasted only a few hours, he visited Swayambhu and Bauddha and offered worship there.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bhutanese king returned home on Friday afternoon. Foreign Minister Rana bade farewell to him.