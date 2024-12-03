Nepal, China sign 9-point deal during PM Oli's visit

Nepal and China have signed nine different deals during Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s four-day official visit, which began Monday.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Rai and a representative of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed the deals in the presence of PM Oli and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday morning.

Krishna Dhakal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the deals were signed following talks between the two prime ministers.

According to Dhakal, Nepal and China have signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation, a letter of exchange on Tokha-Chhahare Tunnel, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on trade promotion cooperation, and a protocol on requirements of thermally processed buffalo meat products to be exported from Nepal to China.

Similarly, the two countries have signed an MoU on Development Plan (2024-2029), a letter of exchange on cash assistance, handover of certificate of completion of the reconstruction of the nine-story Basantapur Tower, and an MoU on volunteer Chinese language teachers.

Nepal and China have also signed an MoU on public service broadcasting between Nepal Television and China Media Group.

According to Dhakal, PM Oli and his Chinese counterpart discussed various issues of mutual interest during the talks.

"Discussions were held on exchanging further cooperation in areas such as connectivity, industrial development, infrastructure development, medical cooperation, agriculture, trade, tourism, investment, science and technology, sports, disaster management, people-to-people connection, poverty alleviation," Dhakal said. "I think this has contributed to taking Nepal-China relations to greater heights."