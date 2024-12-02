Voting starts in local level by-elections

Voting has started in the local level by-elections scheduled on Sunday.

Voting has started at seven in the morning at all the local levels scheduled to hold by-election, according to Election Commission Spokesperson Nita Pokharel Aryal.

By-election was to be held for 44 vacant local posts but three of them have already been elected unopposed. Voting is being held for a municipality mayor, deputy mayor, two rural municipality chairs, four vice-chairs, and 33 ward chairs.

A total of 376 candidates from 20 political and including independent ones are contesting for the posts.