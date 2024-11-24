Chitralekha Yadav appointed ambassador to Australia

Chitralekha Yadav has been appointed Nepal’s ambassador to Australia.

President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Yadav to the post on the Cabinet’s recommendation on Sunday.

According to the President’s Office, Yadav was appointed according to Article 282 (1) of the Constitution.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee approved Yadav for the post after holding a hearing on her nomination.

Yadav is a central committee member and former treasurer of Nepali Congress. She previously served as the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, and education minister.