Indian Army chief Dwivedi conferred honorary rank of Nepal Army general

President Ram Chandra Paudel has conferred Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi with the honorary rank of general of the Nepal Army.

During a ceremony held at the Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office, on Thursday afternoon, President Paudel presented Dwivedi with the honorary general’s insignia and a sword.

Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Defense Minister Manbir Rai and others attended the ceremony.

Nepal and India have a long tradition of conferring each other’s army chief with the honorary rank of general.

Indian Army chief Dwivedi arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday for a five-day Nepal visit at the invitation of Chief of the Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel.