NC's Rs 5 million contribution deposited to PM's Disaster Relief Fund

The Rs 5 million donated by Nepali Congress (NC) has finally been deposited to the Prime Minister's Natural Disaster Relief Fund.

Following the loss of lives and property in landslides and flooding caused by incessant rainfall across the country from September 26 to September 28, NC called a meeting of its working committee and parliamentary party and decided to contribute Rs 5 million to the PM's Natural Disaster Relief Fund.

As per the decision, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and other leaders met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on October 6 and handed him a check of Rastriya Banijya Bank for Rs 5 million.

The check handed over to PM Oli by NC was dated October 24. But the check amount had not been deposited to the PM's Natural Disaster Relief Fund until November 14.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) has been publishing the details of contributions made to the PM’s Natural Disaster Relief Fund with daily updates.

According to the updated details published by the OPMCM, the Rs 5 million contributed by NC through a Rastriya Banijya Bank check was deposited to the Fund on November 15.