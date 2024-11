Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi is in Kathmandu on a five-day visit to Nepal.

Dwivedi arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday at the invitation of Chief of the Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

According to the Nepal Army, President Ram Chandra Paudel will confer Dwivedi with the honorary rank of general of the Nepal Army on Thursday.

Nepal and India have a long tradition of conferring each other’s army chief with the honorary title.