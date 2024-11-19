Former speaker Dhungana cremated with state honors (Pictures)

Former speaker Daman Nath Dhungana was cremated with state honors at Pashupati Aryaghar in Kathmandu on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, Dhugana’s body was kept at Sano Gaucharan, where political leaders, high-ranking government officials, and the general public paid their last respects to him.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli draped Dhungana’s body with the national flag at Sano Gaucharan.

Nepali Congress President and former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, former PM Baburam Bhattarai, ministers, leaders and workers of various political parties, and others also paid tribute to the late Dhungana.

A Cabinet meeting held on Monday morning decided to cremate Dhungana with state honors and declare a public holiday on Monday.

Dhungana died at the age of 83 on Sunday afternoon. He had been unwell for around a month.

Dhungana was the House speaker after the first general election following restoration of democracy in 1990. He was elected from Kathmandu-2 in that general election on a Nepali Congress (NC) ticket.

Dhungana, who remained separate from the grand old party for some years, had contested the general election in 2017 from Bhaktapur-2 but lost the election to Mahesh Basnet of CPN-UML.