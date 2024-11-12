Maoist Center to field own candidates in local level by-elections

CPN (Maoist Center) will field its own candidates in all the local level by-elections scheduled to be held on December 1.

Maoist Center Deputy General Secretary Barsha Man Pun said that a meeting of officer-bearers held at the residence of Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday decided to field their own candidates at all the local levels where by-elections are being held.

A decision will be taken later on the possibility of collaboration with opposition parties after holding discussions on the matter, he added.

The meeting has decided to approve the candidates who have so far been finalized for the by-elections by the provincial committees. It also appealed to the party to be united and committed to make the party’s candidates victorious.

By-elections are being held for 44 posts lying vacant at the local level across the country on December 1.

The vacant posts include two chiefs of district coordination committees, two chairs and four vice-chairs of rural municipalities, one mayor, one deputy mayor, and 34 ward chairs.

Filing of nominations for the by-elections has been scheduled for November 17.